Fines totalling R60,000 issued along Nelson Mandela Bay trucking routes

More than R60,000 in fines were issued by authorities this week in an effort to restore stability along some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s major trucking routes after the recent violent protests.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said due to the recent instability in the road freight and logistics industry, police had adopted a multidisciplinary approach in tackling various issues plaguing the sector.
“On Wednesday, simultaneous operations involving the police, departments of labour, home affairs and human settlements, metro police as well as metro and provincial traffic officials were held on the N2 Neptune Bridge, N2 North End (Green Street) and Markman.
“Compliance visits were conducted at transport/storage companies in Markman.
“Fines of R2,500 each were issued to two companies for non-compliance of proper storage of manganese (contravention of the Air Pollution Act).
“A total of 62 fines for contravention of the Road Traffic Act were issued to truck drivers at the two roadblocks on the N2 freeway.”
The total monetary value of the fines were R60,100, Naidu said.
Nelson Mandela Bay police district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata hailed the operation as a success, saying it would be the first of many.
“Roadworthiness of heavy duty vehicles and competent drivers with valid credentials will not only minimise accidents but also mitigate any threats to our economy,” Ncata said.
