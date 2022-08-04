×

News

60 bus passengers injured in crash near Mbombela

By TimesLIVE - 04 August 2022
There were no casualties in a bus crash in Mpumalanga on Thursday morning, says Emer-G-Med.
Image: Emer-G-Med

A passenger bus left the road and overturned on the R37 Lydenberg Road near Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit) on Thursday morning.

Emer-G-Med said its paramedics responded to the crash at 7am. “An on-scene triage area was established by incident commanders and additional resources were immediately dispatched.”

Sixty people suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate and were treated and stabilised before being taken to various nearby hospitals for further medical care.

No fatalities were reported.

TimesLIVE

