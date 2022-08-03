Jet fuel made from solar technology can help the aviation industry become carbon neutral, scientists say.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Scientists make jet fuel from sun, water and CO2
Jet fuel made from solar technology can help the aviation industry become carbon neutral, scientists say.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics