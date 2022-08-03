×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Scientists make jet fuel from sun, water and CO2

By Reuters - 03 August 2022

Jet fuel made from solar technology can help the aviation industry become carbon neutral, scientists say.  

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up
Precious gift gives little Judah a fighting chance

Most Read