Suspended housing boss expected back in court in September
By Devon Koen - 03 August 2022
The trial of suspended Nelson Mandela Bay housing boss Mvuleni Mapu is expected to resume in September after it was postponed on Tuesday.
Mapu, who is represented by attorney Danie Gouws, and his co-accused, businesswoman Bulelwa Mkwakwi Ntanga, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court, where the case was postponed to September 12...
