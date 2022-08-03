×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Post office staff, customer, locked in bathroom as robbers steal cash

By Herald Reporter - 03 August 2022
Anyone who can provide information about the robbery is asked to contact the police
HOLD-UP: Anyone who can provide information about the robbery is asked to contact the police
Image: POP NUKOONRAT/123RF

The police are on the hunt for three suspects after a robbery at a Summerstrand post office on Tuesday morning.

The robbers entered the post office, pointed a firearm at staff and demanded entry to the back.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said they had taken an undisclosed amount of cash.

“The employees and a customer were locked in the bathroom and the suspects fled.

“No-one was injured during the robbery and no shots were fired.”

Anyone who can assist with information relating to the robbery is asked to contact the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit’s Lieutenant- Colonel Willie Mayi on 082-697-5914, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or the nearest police station.

All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up
Precious gift gives little Judah a fighting chance

Most Read