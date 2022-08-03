The police are on the hunt for three suspects after a robbery at a Summerstrand post office on Tuesday morning.
Post office staff, customer, locked in bathroom as robbers steal cash
Image: POP NUKOONRAT/123RF
The police are on the hunt for three suspects after a robbery at a Summerstrand post office on Tuesday morning.
The robbers entered the post office, pointed a firearm at staff and demanded entry to the back.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said they had taken an undisclosed amount of cash.
“The employees and a customer were locked in the bathroom and the suspects fled.
“No-one was injured during the robbery and no shots were fired.”
Anyone who can assist with information relating to the robbery is asked to contact the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit’s Lieutenant- Colonel Willie Mayi on 082-697-5914, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or the nearest police station.
All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
