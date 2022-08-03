No warning letter for Dr De Maayer, says Gauteng health department

The Gauteng health department said on Tuesday there was no warning letter given to Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital clinician Dr Tim de Maayer.
The department was responding to a statement by Gauteng DA MPL Jack Bloom earlier on Tuesday in which he said a written warning had been given to the paediatric gastroenterologist for writing an open letter in May this year about appalling conditions at the hospital.
De Maayer was suspended in June but later reinstated after a public outcry.
In a statement on Tuesday, Bloom said acting health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko — in a written reply to his questions in the Gauteng legislature — said after the withdrawal of his suspension, the “parties agreed on issuing of a written warning”.
Responding to this statement, Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatalale Modiba said in a written response to the legislature on Tuesday, Nkomo-Ralehoko indicated that while parties had contemplated issuing a warning letter against De Maayer, this decision was never acted upon as parties had agreed to finally close the matter.
“The department would like to reiterate that there is no disciplinary process under way against Dr Tim De Maayer and no warning letter was issued against him. The department considers the matter closed and will not be commenting any further on this case,” Modiba said.
Modiba described Bloom statement as deliberately misleading.
“The department dismisses this misrepresentation of facts and confirms that no such warning letter was ever issued. We call on Mr Bloom to publicly share the letter,” Modiba said.
De Maayer's suspension in June followed an open letter published in the Daily Maverick about “horrendous conditions” at state hospitals.
After a meeting with provincial health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, hospital CEO Dr Nozuko Mkabayi and De Maayer in June, he was reinstated.
