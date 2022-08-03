Nelson Mandela Bay medical company workers strike over pay
By Mandilakhe Kwababana - 03 August 2022
A group of Akacia Medical workers downed tools on Wednesday over an “unsatisfactory” salary increase by the surgical equipment manufacturing firm.
The employees picketed outside the company’s premises in Harrower Road from about 7am demanding that management increase its offer of R380...
