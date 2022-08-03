KwaNobuhle mob threat smokes out child-rape suspect
KwaNobuhle man arrested before Incensed residents can carry out vow to burn his house with him and his family inside
By Riaan Marais - 03 August 2022
An angry crowd gathered outside a KwaNobuhle man’s locked house and threatened to burn it down, with him and his family inside, unless he handed himself over.
On the other side of town, the seven-year-old girl he is accused of raping in a drunken stupor — in full view of her young cousins — was still in hospital receiving treatment. ..
