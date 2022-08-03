Kolisi’s wife demands online magazine remove wedding picture used without permission
By Zamandulo Malonde - 03 August 2022
The wife of Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi has called for their wedding photograph to be removed from an online magazine article referring to marriages which are doomed from the “I dos”.
An irate Rachel Kolisi, on the brink of celebrating her six-year wedding anniversary with the Gqeberha sports star, said they had never given anyone permission to use the photo taken by a private wedding photographer...
