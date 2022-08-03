Grief-stricken mom collapses as son’s alleged killer appears in court
Schoolmates of little Thabang Klaas, 6, residents, ANCWL members gather in show of support
By Zamandulo Malonde - 03 August 2022
The mother of a six-year-old boy, strangled to death, collapsed outside the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, when her ex-boyfriend appeared for the murder.
While Sfundo Yekani, 33, informed the court that he had opted to abandon his bid for bail, little Thabang Klaas’s schoolmates joined his grieving mother in solidarity outside the court building...
