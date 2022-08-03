Five plead not guilty to murder, robbery of elderly women
Five people, including a caregiver who worked at a retirement village where two elderly women were found murdered, entered not guilty pleas to the eight charges they face.
On Wednesday, Nomgebisi Slangveld, 35, Mkuseli Damaneti, 33, Akhona Mnxeba, 31, Luxolo Kruisjan, 33 and Nyasha Manyange, 36, entered their pleas in the Gqeberha high court...
Court reporter
