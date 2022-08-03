Cheeky’s statement takes centre stage in IPTS trial
By Devon Koen - 03 August 2022
A statement former EP Rugby boss Cheeky Watson made, allegedly detailing how some of the money siphoned from the Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) landed in the rugby union’s bank account, will never see the light of day if his lawyer has his way.
A trial-within-a-trial to determine the admissibility of the statement was called on Tuesday as defence attorney Danie Gouws fought tooth and nail to have it thrown out of court...
