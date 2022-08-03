×

News

Boy, 6, dies in fall from Algoa Park police flats

By Herald Reporter - 03 August 2022
TRAGIC ACCIDENT: The boy fell to his death from a bedroom window
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

A six year old boy fell to his death from the 11th floor of the SAPS flats in Algoa Park on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police had been called to the scene at about 9.30am.

They discovered the body of Liabona Plaatjies at that back of one of the two blocks of flats.

She said an inquest docket had since been opened and the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death was ongoing.

“The child fell from a bedroom window on the 11th floor,” Naidu said.

