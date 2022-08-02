WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is back in the Pretoria high court after a postponement to allow accused 1 to 4 to sort out legal representation after the recusal of advocate Malesela Teffo as their defence counsel.
In another twist, the controversial advocate wrote to the NPA saying he'll continue representing the accused.
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
