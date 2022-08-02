×

News

Third murder suspect in Collin's Chabane mayor murder case released, two others remain in custody

02 August 2022
Kgaugelo Masweneng
Reporter
One of the three men arrested for Moses Maluleke's murder has been released
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Two suspects in the Collin's Chabane mayor murder case remain in custody and await a bail hearing after being arrested last week.

Moses Maluleke, who was commonly referred to as “Big Moss”, was gunned down eight days ago in front of his home in Shikundu, outside Malamulele in Limpopo. His son was wounded in the attack.

Shumani Nemadodzi, 47, and Avhatakali Mulaudzi, 42, have appeared in the Malamulele magistrate's court, for the murder.

Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke. File photo.
Image: Collins Chabane Local Municipality

According to Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, NPA Limpopo spokesperson, three people were initially arrested.

“However, the third one was released after investigations could not positively link him to the incident.” 

“The [two] accused are facing the following charges: robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”

The matter was adjourned to August 10 for bail applications and further investigations .

