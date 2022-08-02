Rocklands protests flare up again
By Tshepiso Mametela - 02 August 2022
Residents from informal settlements living along Rocklands Road in Kariega took to the streets again as service-delivery-related protests continued on Monday.
Police continued to monitor the situation after several people blocked the road with burning objects and debris...
