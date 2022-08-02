KwaZulu-Natal woman pleads guilty to money laundering
Premium
By Devon Koen - 02 August 2022
A KwaZulu-Natal woman has been found guilty of money laundering in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court after admitting she stole R184,000 meant for the purchase of 20 air conditioners.
..
KwaZulu-Natal woman pleads guilty to money laundering
A KwaZulu-Natal woman has been found guilty of money laundering in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court after admitting she stole R184,000 meant for the purchase of 20 air conditioners.
..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics