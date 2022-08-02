“It therefore makes sense for as many of us as possible to get the vaccine. But a lot of people living in SA don’t have any papers and because of this don’t think they can get the vaccine.
I lost my ID documents or don’t have papers — can I still get the vaccine?
The health department has reiterated that all adults in SA, even those who do not have identity documentation, are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine.
In a circular this week, the department said the coronavirus affects everyone and variants will continue to wreak havoc until more people are vaccinated.
“It therefore makes sense for as many of us as possible to get the vaccine. But a lot of people living in SA don’t have any papers and because of this don’t think they can get the vaccine.
“Many are South Africans who might have lost their documents or were not registered when they were born. Others include foreign nationals with no official documents who do not know they too can get vaccinated.”
The vaccine is free to anyone aged 12 or older at any of the many public vaccination sites.
The health department and health organisation Right-to-Care have launched the FindMyJab.co.za app to make it easier for anyone to find the closest vaccination site using a smartphone, laptop or tablet.
