News

Five robbers hit Addo game lodge

By Herald Reporter - 02 August 2022
ADDO HEIST: A game lodge in Addo was robbed on Sunday night
Image: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

At least five men attacked and robbed the owners at a game lodge in Addo on Sunday night.

The owner and his wife were busy on the premises at about 9.15pm  when five armed men accosted them and started assaulting the husband.

According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, the two were later marshalled into the house, where the robbers stole laptops, cellphones and jewellery before fleeing.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to their arrest to contact the nearest police station or call  Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

