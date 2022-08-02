Five accused of Stella Londt double murder to plead
Premium
By Devon Koen - 02 August 2022
Five people accused of the double murder of two elderly residents at a retirement village in Sunridge Park are expected to plead to numerous charges against them on Wednesday.
The trial was delayed on Monday after it emerged that the accused, Nomgebisi Slangveld, 35, Mkuseli Damaneti, 33, Akhona Mnxeba, 31, Luxolo Kruisjan, 33, and Nyasha Manyange, 36, needed time to consult with their respective lawyers...
Five accused of Stella Londt double murder to plead
Five people accused of the double murder of two elderly residents at a retirement village in Sunridge Park are expected to plead to numerous charges against them on Wednesday.
The trial was delayed on Monday after it emerged that the accused, Nomgebisi Slangveld, 35, Mkuseli Damaneti, 33, Akhona Mnxeba, 31, Luxolo Kruisjan, 33, and Nyasha Manyange, 36, needed time to consult with their respective lawyers...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics