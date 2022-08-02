Crashed Nelson Mandela Bay municipal vehicles piling up at depot
Traffic, safety and security departments the biggest culprits when it comes to accidents
By Yolanda Palezweni - 02 August 2022
Just more than 40 municipal vehicles damaged due to negligent driving have been left dumped at the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s Deal Party depot since the beginning of 2022 — with officials unable to fix them due to a lack of documentation or accident reports.
This was revealed during an oversight visit to the depot by roads and transport political head Itumeleng Ranyele on Friday. ..
