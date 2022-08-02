Contractors owed millions by Nelson Mandela Bay metro blockade public roads
The trucks stop here
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 02 August 2022
Contractors used their trucks to blockade a number of public roads and facilities around Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday, demanding that the metro pay up R15m owed for work done earlier in 2022.
The 15 plant hire companies involved in the protest, which lasted for much of the day, blocked Western Road and Fleming and Baakens streets around the City Hall, as well as the entrances to the Arlington landfill site on Victoria Drive and the Koedoeskloof landfill site in Kariega...
