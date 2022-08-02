×

Contractors owed millions by Nelson Mandela Bay metro blockade public roads

The trucks stop here

By Guy Rogers - 02 August 2022

Contractors used their trucks to blockade a number of public roads and facilities around Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday, demanding that the metro pay up R15m owed for work done earlier in 2022.

The 15 plant hire companies involved in the protest, which lasted for much of the day, blocked Western Road and Fleming and Baakens streets around the City Hall, as well as the entrances to the Arlington landfill site on Victoria Drive and the Koedoeskloof landfill site in Kariega...

