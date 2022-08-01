‘Weather Guru’ recognised for commitment to Bay’s water crisis
Sampson instrumental in keeping the public updated about the weather conditions through the SA Weather Service regional office
Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 01 August 2022
For more than two decades, Gqeberha’s “weather guru” Garth Sampson has been instrumental in keeping the Nelson Mandela Bay public updated about the ever-changing weather conditions through the SA Weather Service (SAWS) regional office.
While weather services began as an interest in high school where he excelled in geography, when Sampson joined the SAWS 41 years ago, keeping the public informed about the weather and climate conditions in the metro, it became more than just a job to him. ..
‘Weather Guru’ recognised for commitment to Bay’s water crisis
Sampson instrumental in keeping the public updated about the weather conditions through the SA Weather Service regional office
For more than two decades, Gqeberha’s “weather guru” Garth Sampson has been instrumental in keeping the Nelson Mandela Bay public updated about the ever-changing weather conditions through the SA Weather Service (SAWS) regional office.
While weather services began as an interest in high school where he excelled in geography, when Sampson joined the SAWS 41 years ago, keeping the public informed about the weather and climate conditions in the metro, it became more than just a job to him. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics