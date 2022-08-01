×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Zuma arms deal case returns to high court

Corruption case postponed to October 17

By TimesLIVE - 01 August 2022

The legal teams of former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales returned briefly to the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up
Precious gift gives little Judah a fighting chance

Most Read