WATCH LIVE | Energy crisis ministers brief the media

By TIMESLIVE - 01 August 2022

Ministers in the energy crisis committee are briefing the media on Monday after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on July 25.

The ministers are expected to discuss a plan to deal with the energy crisis.

