Ministers in the energy crisis committee are briefing the media on Monday after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on July 25.
The ministers are expected to discuss a plan to deal with the energy crisis.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Energy crisis ministers brief the media
Ministers in the energy crisis committee are briefing the media on Monday after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on July 25.
The ministers are expected to discuss a plan to deal with the energy crisis.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics