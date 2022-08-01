Two people were killed after their car lost control on a steep bend and plunged into a drain off Sani Pass Road in Himeville, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.
Underberg Emergency Medical Services received a call for assistance just before 7am.
"Paramedics found a single vehicle that had lost control on a sharp bend, left the road way and rolled, landing on its roof in a drain.
"The occupants were trapped in the vehicle and could only be accessed through the boot.
"Unfortunately on gaining access and assessing both occupants, they showed no signs of life and were declared deceased by paramedics."
The fire department used specialised equipment to remove the occupants.
"All necessary services were on scene and the incident will be investigated accordingly."
TimesLIVE
Two people killed in Sani Pass crash
Senior reporter
Image: Underberg Emergency Medical Services
