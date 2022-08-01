×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Tributes pour in after sudden death of ‘pillar in Karoo community’

Dave Stern succumbs to brain aneurysm in Cape Town hospital at age 42

Premium
01 August 2022
Riaan Marais
News reporter

He complained of a headache before leaving his farm to drop workers off in town, and three days later a pillar of the Karoo community died suddenly in a Cape Town hospital surrounded by his family.

Over the past few days, tributes have poured in for Dave Stern, a well-known farmer and community leader in the Nieu-Bethesda district, who died of a brain aneurysm on Friday night...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up
Precious gift gives little Judah a fighting chance

Most Read