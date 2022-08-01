Various items will go under the hammer when the police in Gqeberha host a public auction in September.
Electronics, tools, hardware and bicycles will be among the items up for grabs on September 2 at the Southdene Auction Centre in Forest Hill Drive.
Anyone interested in taking part in the auction can report to the venue on September 1, between 9am and 2pm, to register and view the items available.
Bidders will need to bring their IDs and proof of residence to register, while registration is free.
If bidders wish to buy a TV, they will need to produce a TV licence.
The auction will take place from 10am.
For further information, contact Warrant Officer Gerhard Fourie on 083-448-3207, or email FourieG2@saps.gov.za.
HeraldLIVE
Police to auction off various items
News reporter
Image: www.pexels.com
Various items will go under the hammer when the police in Gqeberha host a public auction in September.
Electronics, tools, hardware and bicycles will be among the items up for grabs on September 2 at the Southdene Auction Centre in Forest Hill Drive.
Anyone interested in taking part in the auction can report to the venue on September 1, between 9am and 2pm, to register and view the items available.
Bidders will need to bring their IDs and proof of residence to register, while registration is free.
If bidders wish to buy a TV, they will need to produce a TV licence.
The auction will take place from 10am.
For further information, contact Warrant Officer Gerhard Fourie on 083-448-3207, or email FourieG2@saps.gov.za.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics