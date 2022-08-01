Soon after her body was discovered, her colleagues in the police service vowed not to stop until they had solved her murder, but 16 years later that promise is yet to be kept.
Despite the quick arrest and conviction of the trigger man, many unanswered questions remain, and the woman who fought for justice for others in her lifetime has been denied the same.
In episode 87 of True Crime South Africa, we speak to Potgieter’s sister, Lorraine Esterhuizen, and probe the depths of this strange and tragic case.
For more episodes, click here.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA
E-mail the show: info@killeraudiocreations.com
True Crime South Africa
PODCAST | Betrayed: The murder of Capt Anna-Marie Potgieter
Image: Supplied
Capt Anna-Marie Potgieter, 39, had always dreamt of becoming a police officer.
In 2006, she was living her dream. She was working at the child protection and sexual offences unit in Benoni, about to receive a promotion, and excited about the future.
On January 17 2006, though, that future would be snatched away.
Listen here:
Soon after her body was discovered, her colleagues in the police service vowed not to stop until they had solved her murder, but 16 years later that promise is yet to be kept.
Despite the quick arrest and conviction of the trigger man, many unanswered questions remain, and the woman who fought for justice for others in her lifetime has been denied the same.
In episode 87 of True Crime South Africa, we speak to Potgieter’s sister, Lorraine Esterhuizen, and probe the depths of this strange and tragic case.
For more episodes, click here.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA
E-mail the show: info@killeraudiocreations.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics