Lockdown through the eyes of an artist
A stark reminder of the fragility of the human figure has been skillfully captured and presented by Nelson Mandela Bay artist Michael Barry, with his latest exhibition on display at the South End Museum.
Drawing on his experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, Barry managed to illustrate the strife and hardships many, including himself, experienced...
Lockdown through the eyes of an artist
Court reporter
A stark reminder of the fragility of the human figure has been skillfully captured and presented by Nelson Mandela Bay artist Michael Barry, with his latest exhibition on display at the South End Museum.
Drawing on his experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, Barry managed to illustrate the strife and hardships many, including himself, experienced...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics