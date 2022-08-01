×

News

LISTEN | ‘No stone to be left unturned’, say police after gang rapes

Police say they are responding to mass shootings and the Krugersdorp gang rapes of eight women by at least 84 suspects

By Bulelani Nonyukela - 01 August 2022
Police minister Bheki Cele, national commissioner Fannie Masemola and Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela at Mdlalose Tavern, where 15 people were killed by unknown gunmen in Orlando East, Soweto.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

The country’s top law enforcement officials gathered on Monday to reveal their plan to fight crime. Police assured South Africans the 84 suspects arrested in Gauteng after the gang rapes of eight women will be brought to book.

Listen:

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola and police minister Bheki Cele addressed the media in Pretoria to discuss crime-fighting measures and announced appointments of senior staff.

Cele said what happened in Krugersdorp last Thursday was “the shame of the nation”.

