IN PICS | Call in soldiers, ActionSA says in Krugersdorp

01 August 2022
Belinda Pheto
Reporter
'We are not free in our own country. We don’t have life,' said one protesting Krugersdorp resident.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

It is time for the government to bring in the army to deal with the high level of crime in Krugersdorp, says ActionSA caucus leader in Johannesburg, Funzela Ngobeni.

“Soldiers were brought in during the lockdown to keep us indoors. Government needs to make that decision and bring them here because it's clear police are not coping,” Ngobeni said.

He was speaking outside the Krugersdorp magistrate’s court on Monday, where more than 80 undocumented foreigners are to make their first court appearance.

They were arrested at the weekend after the gang rapes of women at a mine dump, where the women were involved in recording a music video.

Protesters gathered outside the Krugersdorp magistrate’s court for the trial of alleged illegal miners arrested in a crackdown after mass rapes.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Ngobeni said the problem is the issue of the rule of law.

“It didn’t happen overnight to get where we are as a country. These are the results of a government that allowed the country to collapse,” he said.

