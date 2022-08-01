Gqeberha freedom fighter reburied after 56 years
Fifty-six years after the death of freedom fighter Hombile James Booi, his family can finally find closure after reburying his remains on Saturday.
Booi, one of the ANC leaders of the Defiance Campaign of 1952 and related campaigns in the Nelson Mandela Bay region, was arrested in 1961 and sentenced to five years in prison. ..
Gqeberha freedom fighter reburied after 56 years
Politics Reporter
Fifty-six years after the death of freedom fighter Hombile James Booi, his family can finally find closure after reburying his remains on Saturday.
Booi, one of the ANC leaders of the Defiance Campaign of 1952 and related campaigns in the Nelson Mandela Bay region, was arrested in 1961 and sentenced to five years in prison. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics