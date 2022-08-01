Defaulting councillors owe Nelson Mandela Bay municipality thousands
Outstanding accounts total more than R400,000 but many are in dispute
Twenty Nelson Mandela Bay councillors owed the municipality a total of R410,142 for municipal rates and services that were more than three months overdue when the past financial year wrapped up.
The audited financial statements in the 2020/2021 annual report show that 15 councillors owed R342,738...
Defaulting councillors owe Nelson Mandela Bay municipality thousands
Outstanding accounts total more than R400,000 but many are in dispute
Politics Reporter
Twenty Nelson Mandela Bay councillors owed the municipality a total of R410,142 for municipal rates and services that were more than three months overdue when the past financial year wrapped up.
The audited financial statements in the 2020/2021 annual report show that 15 councillors owed R342,738...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics