Police probe yet another Walmer Township murder
By Tshepiso Mametela - 31 July 2022
In the wake of a deadly gun attack that left two people dead and another in hospital in Walmer Township last week, Gqeberha police are probing yet another murder that occurred in the area on Saturday night.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu called on the community to assist law enforcement in Nelson Mandela Bay to trace the suspects behind the shooting in Kolose Street...
Police probe yet another Walmer Township murder
In the wake of a deadly gun attack that left two people dead and another in hospital in Walmer Township last week, Gqeberha police are probing yet another murder that occurred in the area on Saturday night.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu called on the community to assist law enforcement in Nelson Mandela Bay to trace the suspects behind the shooting in Kolose Street...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics