Victim of Kwazakhele spear attack targeted again
A Kwazakhele man, brutally attacked seven months ago after a dispute with his neighbour over a boundary wall, fell victim to another crime at the weekend.
Mzwandile Damane, 42, who was attacked and seriously injured by armed men wielding a traditional spear and a knife in his Mzilikazi Street home in December, says he is now living in fear...
Victim of Kwazakhele spear attack targeted again
News reporter
A Kwazakhele man, brutally attacked seven months ago after a dispute with his neighbour over a boundary wall, fell victim to another crime at the weekend.
Mzwandile Damane, 42, who was attacked and seriously injured by armed men wielding a traditional spear and a knife in his Mzilikazi Street home in December, says he is now living in fear...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics