WATCH | Power poles hacked down in protest rampage

Informal settlement residents run amok over lack of services, piling pressure on Bay mayor

By Simtembile Mgidi, Yolanda Palezweni and Kathryn Kimberley - 29 July 2022

One by one, electricity poles were hacked down by residents from informal settlements bordering the Rocklands road in an explosive show of rage over service delivery issues. 

“If we don’t have electricity, neither should you,” was the message from more than 60 angry protesters as they took to the street, pulling branches across the road, near KwaNobuhle, to block traffic on Thursday...

