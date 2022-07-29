×

Knysna man accused of purposely crashing into crowd out on bail

Court not swayed by community petition against his release

29 July 2022
Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter

A  Knysna man accused of purposely ploughing into a crowd outside a nightclub during the early hours of Sunday morning, killing one person and injuring several others, was granted bail of R20,000 in the town’s magistrate’s court on Thursday. 

But as Ricardo Damons, 35, was granted his freedom, one of his alleged victims suffers from memory loss in hospital. ..

