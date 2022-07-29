From high school dropout to attorney at law
Helenvale man’s journey inspires him to help others on path to success
By Tshepiso Mametela - 29 July 2022
A steep rise from the doldrums of poverty to the wings of a flourishing career as a legal eagle has seen former adult matriculant Marlon Koen propelling his way forward in the working world.
The Helenvale man is a proud product of the Northern Areas People Development Initiative (Napdi) second chance matric programme, having dropped out of high school in grade 11 at the age of 17...
