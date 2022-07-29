Bethelsdorp Comprehensive School celebrates big milestone
Principal, staff determined to continue to deliver quality education — 50 years on
By Roslyn Baatjies - 29 July 2022
Its past pupils include a US school principal, a chess master and, more recently, popular rapper Early B — and Bethelsdorp Comprehensive School is determined to continue providing quality education.
Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the school was established in Salt Lake in July 1972 to accommodate pupils whose families had settled nearby after being forcibly removed from South End by the apartheid government...
