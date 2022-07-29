×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Bethelsdorp Comprehensive School celebrates big milestone

Principal, staff determined to continue to deliver quality education — 50 years on

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 29 July 2022

Its past pupils include a US school principal, a chess master and, more recently, popular rapper Early B — and Bethelsdorp Comprehensive School is determined to continue providing quality education. 

Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the school was established in Salt Lake in July 1972 to accommodate pupils whose families had settled nearby after being forcibly removed from South End by the apartheid government...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro

Most Read