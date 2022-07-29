ANC-led coalition must go now — Steenhuisen
DA, ACDP, AIC, AIM, FF+, PAC and UDM sign alliance agreement in bid to take over metro
By Michael Kimberley - 29 July 2022
The process to try to remove the ANC-led coalition from power in Nelson Mandela Bay will begin immediately.
That is according to DA leader John Steenhuisen, who was speaking after signing a new coalition agreement with the ACDP, AIC, AIM, FF+, PAC and UDM in Fairview on Thursday...
