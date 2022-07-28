‘Systemic crime’ leads to double murder in Walmer
Motive for latest shootings in crime-plagued township baffles observers
While Gqeberha police hunt for the gunmen who killed two men and wounded a third on Tuesday night, the Airport Valley community continue to live in fear as crime escalates in the Walmer area.
Gyam Mayeza, in his 20s, is fighting for his life after being shot in the chest, while his father, Siyabulela, 45, and relative Banathi John, 20, died in a hail of bullets when three gunmen targeted them in two separate incidents within minutes of each other...
