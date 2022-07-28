The Rocklands road has been closed as violent protests continue to cause havoc in the area on Thursday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the protest had erupted on Wednesday at about 8.30pm, with vehicles and parts of nearby farms being set alight.
“A group of people were throwing stones at passing motorists, and also set a truck and another vehicle alight.
“There are also reports that two adjacent farms were attacked by the protesters when a farm building was set alight and some stock allegedly stolen during that time.”
Beetge said the service delivery protest had forced police to close the road and they would remain in the area until the situation was stabilised.
Rocklands road closed by protesters
