×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Rocklands road closed by protesters

By Herald Reporter - 28 July 2022
Protests continue to cause havoc in the Rocklands area
NO ENTRY: Protests continue to cause havoc in the Rocklands area
Image: WERNER HILLSls

The Rocklands road has been closed as violent protests continue to cause havoc in the area on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the protest had erupted on Wednesday at about 8.30pm, with vehicles and parts of nearby farms being set alight. 

“A group of people were throwing stones at passing motorists, and also set a truck and another vehicle alight.

“There are also reports that two adjacent farms were attacked by the protesters when a farm building was set alight and some stock allegedly stolen during that time.”

Beetge said the service delivery protest had forced police to close the road and they would remain in the area until the situation was stabilised.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro

Most Read