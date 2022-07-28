×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Kleinskool residents cry foul over lack of service delivery

Premium
28 July 2022
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

No sanitation, crumbling infrastructure and sewage flooding their yards, fed-up Kleinskool residents took to the streets on Wednesday to burn tyres and protest over the lack of service delivery.

More than 50 Ward 37 residents protested on the corner of Ceratonia Crescent and Mangrove Street to demand a public meeting with ward councillor Tyrone Adams...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro

Most Read