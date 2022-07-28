Heatherbank Primary bright sparks dazzle at literary quiz

Heatherbank Primary School showed that knowledge is power when its pupils won the 9th Phendulani Literary Quiz held at Grey Junior School on Wednesday.
The Phendulani Literacy quiz was founded in 2008 by high school teacher Marj Brown, who decided to twin well-resourced schools with under-resourced ones so pupils of disadvantaged schools could benefit from the fun of a literary competition, and to increase access to books by building partnerships.
The aim of Phendulani is also to promote reading and comprehension in a fun way while making sure that books which have been donated are read.
Heatherbank Primary teacher Mary-Lou Emslie said she was incredibly proud of her pupils.
“We are so thrilled to have won. It is all on them.
“This quiz is important as it encourages reading and we love that it keeps them enthusiastic to learn and read,” she said.
Grade 7 Heatherbank pupil Princess Madyafa, 14, was excited her team had won.
“I really loved this event. I enjoyed reading the books.
“One day I hope to become an artist,” she said.
The two teams from Sanctor Primary School came second and third.
The other primary schools that took part were Papenkuil, Arcadia and Thornhill.
In April, the participating schools each received 12 books.
Each school enters up to two teams of up to six grade 6 or 7 pupils, who are required to read as many of the books as possible.
The entertaining quiz master and Grey Junior School headmaster, Grant Butler, kept the pupils on their toes as he asked the questions about the books.
Each team works on the questions together, writing down the answers which are then marked.
The school librarians from St George’s, Grey, Collegiate, Clarendon and Woodridge as well as the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipal Library Services support the participating schools by providing transport to the quiz, lunch packs for the children and prizes for the winners, as well as ensuring that every participant goes home with a book.
The Eastern Cape region’s quiz is co-ordinated by Grey Junior School librarian Michéle Kerley.
“What I enjoy most is that I believe the pupils will always remember this moment and the pleasure that reading brings,” Kerley said.
“These good memories hopefully will further encourage the love of reading.”
Butler, who is passionate about literacy, said there was value to being involved in the programme.
“This just shows that there is brightness everywhere.
“Despite the socioeconomic problems and difficult schooling environments, there is brightness but you have to work hard to find it.”
HeraldLIVE
Heatherbank Primary bright sparks dazzle at literary quiz
Image: WERNER HILLS
Heatherbank Primary School showed that knowledge is power when its pupils won the 9th Phendulani Literary Quiz held at Grey Junior School on Wednesday.
The Phendulani Literacy quiz was founded in 2008 by high school teacher Marj Brown, who decided to twin well-resourced schools with under-resourced ones so pupils of disadvantaged schools could benefit from the fun of a literary competition, and to increase access to books by building partnerships.
The aim of Phendulani is also to promote reading and comprehension in a fun way while making sure that books which have been donated are read.
Heatherbank Primary teacher Mary-Lou Emslie said she was incredibly proud of her pupils.
“We are so thrilled to have won. It is all on them.
“This quiz is important as it encourages reading and we love that it keeps them enthusiastic to learn and read,” she said.
Grade 7 Heatherbank pupil Princess Madyafa, 14, was excited her team had won.
“I really loved this event. I enjoyed reading the books.
“One day I hope to become an artist,” she said.
The two teams from Sanctor Primary School came second and third.
The other primary schools that took part were Papenkuil, Arcadia and Thornhill.
In April, the participating schools each received 12 books.
Each school enters up to two teams of up to six grade 6 or 7 pupils, who are required to read as many of the books as possible.
The entertaining quiz master and Grey Junior School headmaster, Grant Butler, kept the pupils on their toes as he asked the questions about the books.
Each team works on the questions together, writing down the answers which are then marked.
The school librarians from St George’s, Grey, Collegiate, Clarendon and Woodridge as well as the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipal Library Services support the participating schools by providing transport to the quiz, lunch packs for the children and prizes for the winners, as well as ensuring that every participant goes home with a book.
The Eastern Cape region’s quiz is co-ordinated by Grey Junior School librarian Michéle Kerley.
“What I enjoy most is that I believe the pupils will always remember this moment and the pleasure that reading brings,” Kerley said.
“These good memories hopefully will further encourage the love of reading.”
Butler, who is passionate about literacy, said there was value to being involved in the programme.
“This just shows that there is brightness everywhere.
“Despite the socioeconomic problems and difficult schooling environments, there is brightness but you have to work hard to find it.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics