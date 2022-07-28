×

Daily reporting of Covid-19 data to end on Friday, says NICD

By TimesLIVE - 28 July 2022
The NICD says the release of daily Covid-19 figures will conclude on Friday. Stock photo.
The NICD says the release of daily Covid-19 figures will conclude on Friday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

Daily reporting of Covid-19 data by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), which has been in place since March 2020, will end on Friday.

For more than two years, the institute gave daily updates on the number of new infections, Covid-19 related hospitalisations and deaths, a provincial breakdown of the figures and the number of people tested for the virus. 

The NICD said this phase of the pandemic, coupled with dwindling Covid-19 numbers, has necessitated a re-evaluation of the daily reporting strategy.

“The reporting of Covid-19 surveillance data, however, including the latest testing summary, will continue as normal, with the data published in the existing weekly surveillance reports. These reports are available from Wednesdays.” 

TimesLIVE

