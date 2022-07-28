DA protests at Livingstone over state of Nelson Mandela Bay hospitals
The DA picketed outside Livingstone Hospital on Wednesday, calling on Eastern Cape health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth to act on challenges faced by patients and staff, including those at the Dora Nginza and Provincial hospitals.
The picket, led by DA MPL Jane Cowley and the party’s northern areas constituency leader, Yusuf Cassim, came after multiple telephone calls from desperate doctors and patients calling for an intervention...
