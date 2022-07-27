Two dead, one wounded in Walmer Township shooting spree
By Riaan Marais - 27 July 2022
Nelson Mandela Bay police are on high alert after a shooting spree in Walmer Township on Tuesday night that landed a man in hospital, while his father and cousin were killed.
District police commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata has ordered a 72-hour activation plan, pouring additional resources into the investigation of the shootings at Airport Valley...
