Two dead, one wounded in Walmer Township shooting spree

By Riaan Marais - 27 July 2022

Nelson Mandela Bay police are on high alert after a shooting spree in Walmer Township on Tuesday night that landed a man in hospital, while his father and cousin were killed.

District police commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata has ordered a 72-hour activation plan, pouring additional resources into the investigation of the shootings at Airport Valley...

