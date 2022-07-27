×

Top Southern African exporters honoured

Lesotho leather producer grabs regional award at event hosted in Gqeberha

By Zamandulo Malonde - 27 July 2022

Export and import firms and trade promotion agencies from across Southern Africa were recognised at the second edition of the Southern Africa Regional Exporters Awards on Tuesday night in Gqeberha.

Competing in four categories, scores of firms from across nine countries in the southern African region submitted entries, vying for the top spot...

