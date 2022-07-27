×

Labour of love results in publishing of gospel songbook

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 27 July 2022

A rich history of gospel songwriting dating back decades is among the traits that set the late James Hitzeroth apart in the Moravian Church — and now his hymns have been reworked and digitised for the modern era by his son and grandson.

The former Salem Moravian Church bandmaster’s music, used by bands from as far as back four decades ago, was edited and digitised by his son, Tyrone, and grandson Alexander and launched on Sunday...

